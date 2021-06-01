Storm Team 2’s Hurricane Ready Guide 2021

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has arrived, and Storm Team 2 wants to make sure you are prepared for whatever the season could bring our way.

Check out the newly updated 2021 Hurricane Ready Guide from Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and Storm Team 2.

In this guide, Rob, Josh, David and Megan explain steps you and your family can take to plan, prepare, and stay safe if a tropical storm or hurricane threatens our coast.

You can also download a copy of the 2021 Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide by clicking here. And for more resources and storm tracks, be sure to bookmark Storm Team 2’s Tracking the Tropics page.

(Mobile users, please click or tap here to view the guide.)