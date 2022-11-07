MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina.

Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or hurricane before making a trek up the peninsula and turning back towards South Carolina.

The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole over parts of the Lowcountry as a tropical storm early Saturday morning.

Clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday followed by rain – some of which could be heavy – on Thursday and Friday as Nicole moves north towards South Carolina.

“Strong wind gusts and coastal flooding are also possible, especially late Wednesday through Friday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The highest impacts in the Lowcountry will be Thursday and Friday with heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible along with significant coastal flooding and beach erosion.