CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Nicole is gaining strength in the Atlantic and the Carolinas will likely see impacts this week as the storm nears tropical conditions.

Nicole formed in the northeast of the Bahamas on Monday with heavy rain and strong winds forecasted to impact Florida before making a sharp turn north towards the Lowcountry.

With Nicole becoming more tropical in nature, the National Hurricane Center forecasted the storm to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida by either late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

The Carolinas may not see the effects of Nicole until late Thursday as the storm is expected to make a turn up north to run along the east coast by early Friday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said the Lowcountry could see heavy winds, rain that could measure a few inches, and high surf. We could also see winds upwards of 50 MPH.

The South Carolina coastline was put under a high-surf advisory on Tuesday with expected beach erosion and breakers up to seven feet.

