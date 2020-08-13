Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in the Atlantic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression 11 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Josephine.

According to the 11:00 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Josephine is moving WNW at 15 mph with winds at 45 mph.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said this is the earliest J-storm in the Atlantic on record.

While additional strengthening is possible over the next two days, the storm will likely fall apart over the weekend or early next week.

There is no direct threat to the US mainland at this time.

