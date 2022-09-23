MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday upgraded Tropical Depression 9 to Tropical Storm Ian.

The storm is currently located in the Caribbean Sea just south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, as of 11:00 p.m. Friday.





Forecasters say Ian will likely bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and possibly mudslides to Jamaica and Cuba, then “approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength.”

It’s still too early to determine what – if any – impacts could be felt in the Lowcountry. Storm Team 2 will monitor the storm and provide updates on-air and online.

You can track this storm in the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Center by clicking here.