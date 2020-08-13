Tracking the tropics: 8/13 Evening Update

Tropical storm Josephine organized itself this morning from Tropical Depression 11- marking the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It continues the record-breaking trend 2020 has seen by becoming the earliest “J” storm on record, beating out Jose which formed 9 days later on August 22nd in 2005.

This system has struggled to form in the presence of vertical wind shear and will continue to hold together this weekend as it moves into another area of increased shear in the open Atlantic. Forecasts call for the system to weaken and eventually dissipate early next week before it has any impact on land. There is no threat to the Lowcountry and the US with this storm.

Closer to home, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure in Eastern North Carolina to potentially take on some tropical characteristics as it moves east over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. This possibility is low with the NHC indicating a 20-30% chance of tropical development as it moves well off the coast.

Storm Team 2 will continue to track these systems and the next as we approach the peak of hurricane season.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson