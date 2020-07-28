Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance near the Lesser Antilles could develop into a tropical depression on Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A strong, but disorganized, tropical disturbance is heading toward the Lesser Antilles and may become a tropical depression later today or Wednesday.

“Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across the Antilles beginning later Tuesday and lasting into the middle of the week,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “The disturbance, or likely depression, will then head northwest toward Puerto Rico and Hispanola.”

The disturbance is then expected to turn north and could approach the east coast of the United States next week.

“It’s too early to say this is a direct threat to the United States,” added Marthers. “The degree of the threat really hinges on its intensity and we aren’t even sure what this will look like 3 or 4 days from now, let alone 7 days from now. I don’t think I would be getting too nervous just yet.”

Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor the progress of the disturbance.

