Tracking the Tropics: Eta’s track shifts north, tropical storm warnings canceled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for all of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Eta’s track shifts north and is no longer projected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

At 10 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was about 30 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.

Eta is expected to pull away from the Keys on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is no longer projected to become a hurricane as it meanders through the Gulf.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del

Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Another area to watch

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a showers and thunderstorms associated with a system about several hundred miles southwest of the Azores.

Source: The National Hurricane Center

The disturbance has a medium 50% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days.

