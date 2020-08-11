Tracking the Tropics: New tropical depression or storm has 90% chance of developing in the Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A disturbance in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into a depression or a tropical storm in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says associated shower and thunderstorm activity has become more organized around Invest 95L, a low pressure system located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Over the next few days, the system is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. The NHC says environmental conditions will likely be more conducive for development, adding that advisories on a tropical depression could be issued as early as Tuesday.

The storm has a 90% chance of developing into a depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours into the next five days.

Josephine will be the next named storm of the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES