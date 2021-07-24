Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of low pressure off Atlantic coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the east coast of the United States.

The NHC deemed the system Invest-90L on Friday. The latest outlook from forecasters say the area of low pressure is producing a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions are described as “marginally conducive” for additional development. The agency’s outlook says a tropical depression could form in the coming days as the system “meanders over the Gulf Stream” just offshore of the U.S. coast.

The system has been given a medium 40 percent chance of formation through 48 hours and through five days.

The next storm to develop and get a name this year will be Fred. If this system develops, it would be our first storm since Elsa, which hit the Tampa Bay area earlier this month.

