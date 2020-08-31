Tropical Depression 15 forms off North Carolina coast, will stay out to sea

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression 15 has formed off the North Carolina coast, but the storm is expected to remain out to sea.

As of the 5:00 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, TD15 is moving northeast at 12 mph with max winds at 35 mph.

It is located 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The storm will gradually turn towards the east-northeast by Wednesday as it moved around the northwest side of a subtropical ridge.

According to the National Hurricane Center, gradual strengthening is expected; however, the storm is not expected to impact the United States.

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.