CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression 2 formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is located approximately 285 miles west of Fort Myers and 365 miles north-northwest from the western tip of Cuba. It is moving south at 5 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the system will likely not reach tropical storm strength as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico and pushes south toward Cuba.

“Weakening is expected to begin later today, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday,” the NHC forecast stated.

While the storm is expected to stay offshore, central and southern Florida will see rain and some localized flooding through portions of the weekend.