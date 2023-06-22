CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say TD4 will likely become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours before weakening early next week.

Models show the system curving north of Puerto Rico.

“The cyclone is expected to turn to the west-northwest and accelerate on the southern side of a mid-level ridge for the next few days,” the NHC said. “After that time, the depression is forecast to turn northwestward towards a weakness in the ridge east of the Leeward Islands.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight but remains a tropical storm.

The storm is forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as a strong tropical storm. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for St. Lucia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Martinique and Dominica.

Neither storm will have a direct impact on the Lowcountry.