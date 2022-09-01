MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After seeing little to no tropical activity in the Atlantic during the month of August, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday announced the development of Tropical Depression Five.

Tropical Depression Five, or TD5, formed over the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to land over the next few days. The system is forecasted to quickly strengthen into Tropical Storm Danielle, which could become a hurricane by the weekend.

NHC forecasters said satellite images indicated the low-pressure system moving west of the Azores “developed a well-defined circulation and convective banding in the eastern semicircle,” which led to the higher classification.

TD5 is currently moving east-northeast at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35mph.

TD5 | National Hurricane Center

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is watching two other disturbances for potential development in the Atlantic. One has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm, and another coming off Africa has a 40% chance.

