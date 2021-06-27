Tropical disturbance could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and rip currents to area on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the South Carolina coast on Monday.

Forecasters increased the probability of a tropical cyclone developing over the southwest Atlantic to 50% on Sunday afternoon.

“Some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, and a tropical depression could form before the system makes landfall along the southern U.S. coast.,” according to NHC forecasters.

For now, forecasters say the main impacts to the Charleston area will be heavy rain, gusty winds (mainly along the coast), localized flooding, and an increased risk of rip currents.

The low is expected to move westward Sunday, and then west-northwestward at about 15 mph on Monday. It could reach the southeastern U.S. coast by late Monday.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 is tracking the system and will keep you updated on-air and online.