MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could eventually bring showers to the Charleston coast next week.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are monitoring an area of disturbed weather that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and could become a tropical depression or storm by early next week.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico,” NHC forecaster said in a Friday morning update.

The system has a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

Forecasters say the storm could make a run for the Florida coast, where it will likely get picked up by a passing cold front as it moves out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Depending on the system’s track, it could bring rain to the South Carolina coast along with a chance for gusty winds.

