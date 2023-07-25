MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters are watching an area of disturbed weather that is located between Bermuda and the Bahamas, which has the potential to impact weather in the Lowcountry later this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its Tuesday morning update that a weak trough of low pressure may see some gradual development as the system moves towards the southeastern U.S. this week and into the weekend.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said there is a very low-end threat that this system becomes tropical in nature as far as a depression or tropical storm.

Possible impacts would include an increased risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, starting Friday and through the weekend. But it will also boost humidity values.

“This is tropical air that is going to stream into the southeastern U.S., and that means these air temperatures in the low 90s by Thursday and Friday are going to feel even more uncomfortable than what we’re dealing with today and tomorrow,” said Marthers.

Right now, forecasters give the system a very low chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance through the next seven days.

