CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Alex became the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Alex was moving towards Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving northeast at 22 mph as of an 8:00 a.m. update.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Bermuda as a result of its potential impact on the island. Alex is predicted to move near or north of Bermuda Monday.

The storm is expected to bring around two to three inches to Bermuda.

The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of southern Flordia over the weekend as a subtropical system.

