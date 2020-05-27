Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall near Charleston on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An area of low pressure, which moved off the Florida peninsula on Tuesday, quickly became the second named tropical system of the year before making landfall in Charleston early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Bertha formed about 50 miles off the South Carolina coastline around 8:00 a.m. and made landfall about an hour later near Bulls Bay.

Forecasters issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties as the storm approached, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds along with it.

Bertha neared the coast with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, but the storm did not cause much damage to the tri-county area.

Some areas saw periods of flooding on roadways and a few trees were knocked down, but the area was mostly spared from the storm’s potential punch.

The storm was centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving north near 15 mph (24 kph).

June 1st marks the official start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. It runs through the end of November.