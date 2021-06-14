Tropical Storm Bill forms in Atlantic as NHC monitors 2 other disturbances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression that’s been churning off the U.S. Atlantic coast has formed to become a tropical storm on Monday night, but should not impact land.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas in the Atlantic basin. Here’s what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Tropical Storm Bill

Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday. As of 11 p.m. ET, the was about 335 miles off the shore of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

According to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters say the system could continue to strengthen on Tuesday, however, the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday.

Disturbance near Gulf of Mexico

The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance off the coast of Mexico that has a high chance of formation later this week.

According to a tropical weather outlook posted Monday, the broad low pressure area is producing showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche. The disturbance could gradually develop in the coming days as it “meanders near the coast of Mexico,” the NHC says.

The system is expected to move northward by the middle of the week. The NHC says a tropical depression will then likely form later in the week as the disturbance moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days,” the NHC outlook said. “Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.”

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC is giving the disturbance a high 70% chance of formation in the next five days.

Tropical wave off coast of Africa

A “strong tropical wave” off the coast of Africa has been given a low chance of formation in the coming days.

According to the NHC’s Monday outlook, the wave is several hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is “maintaining a large but disorganized area of shower and thunderstorm activity.”

Forecasters with the NHC believe some development is possible in the coming days. However, dry air and strong upper-level winds will limit formation chances as the waves moves over the Atlantic Ocean later in the week, forecasters say.

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC is giving the wave a low 10% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a low 20% chance of formation in the next five days.