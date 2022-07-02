CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday.

A low pressure system that developed near Savannah, Georgia and brought heavy rain to the Lowcountry on Friday was upgraded by the National Hurricane Center to Colin on Saturday.

Storm Team 2 said Colin does not present a threat to the Charleston area “other than some rough surf and coastal waters,” said Josh Marthers.

As of an 8:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Colin was moving near Myrtle Beach with 40 mph winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning was previously issues for coastal Georgetown County, but that has since been discontinued.

It is expected to skirt along the North Carolina coast throughout the day Sunday.

Colin is the third named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.