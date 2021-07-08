Tropical Storm Elsa pulling away from SC after lashing the Lowcountry early Thursday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Elsa is pulling away from South Carolina after lashing much of the Lowcountry with gusty winds, heavy rain, and spawning tornadoes during the early morning hours.

The storm made its way into the state Wednesday evening and really started to impact the tri-county area during the early morning hours Thursday.

Several tornado warnings were issued shortly after midnight through 7:00 a.m. from Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton Counties through Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties as the storm made its trek across the state, bringing bands of severe storms and heavy rain.

Photos sent to News 2 show tree damage on Edisto Island where a tornado warning was issued in the early morning hours. Several roads were closed in downtown Charleston due to heavy rain and thousands of power outages were reported across the Lowcountry.

Photo: Mike Williams – tree damage on Edisto Island in front of Flowers Seafood Co.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say conditions will remain breezy through the morning and afternoon as remnants of Elsa pull away from the state. Evening thunderstorms are not out of the question.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for coastal Georgetown County. A tornado watch is active for Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.