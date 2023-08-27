CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression 10 strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday as the system heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Idalia is approximately 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm is lingering around the Yucatan Peninsula.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, the NHC says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with an eastern movement at 2 miles per hour.

Idalia is forecast to take aim at Florida’s west coast early in the week.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding from heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday,” said forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

The system could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to much of South Carolina later in the week. The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Idalia over the Palmetto State on Thursday as a tropical storm, specifically during the early morning hours.

