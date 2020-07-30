Tropical Storm Isaias forms, forecast track remains uncertain

TAMPA (WFLA) – The ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine became better organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Isaias with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph just before 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The forecast track put out by the NHC on Wednesday shows the system could eventually impact Florida.

An 11 p.m. ET update from the NHC says the system is about 155 miles South of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

By Friday, the area of high pressure is expected to weaken which will slow the storm down and allow it to turn more north. Nine could regain some strength moving through the Florida Straits, but there will be higher wind shear as it approaches Florida.

This system will likely bring heavy rain and at least a breezy weather conditions this weekend to Florida.

Storm Team 2 is monitoring the progress of the newest tropical storm, and will let you know of future track in and intensity changes, which most likely will happen over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.