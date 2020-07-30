Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, forecast track remains uncertain

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it pulls away from the Bahamas on Friday.

The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm’s forecast track has shifted more to the east, keeping the system off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.

If the track holds true, we would be on the weaker side of the storm, although it would bring heavy rain, flooding and high surf along the beaches.

It’s important to note, that track can and will change over the next few days.

As of the 5:00 p.m. update from the NHC, the storm is moving northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was located about 155 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

According to the NHC, Isaias could start impacting Florida on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the area, generally within 48 hours.

Isaias battered Puerto Rico earlier Thursday, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

