Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic, too early to determine exact path

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A tropical cyclone near the Leeward Islands is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias this week, the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center has given the system a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

Right now, the system is located approximately 385 east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west-northwest at 23 mph.

The system is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds in the area. It will head toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night before it reaches Hispaniola on Thursday, according to the NHC.

While the forecasted track may seem concerning to some, it’s important to note that the storm has yet for form and does not have a center of circulation, therefore, the track will change frequently.

“The current track has the system reaching Florida by Saturday and Sunday, but keep in mind today is only Wednesday. We are still many days out,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Megan James.

James went on to say, “Over the next 48-hours, as the storm gets its act together, we will get a better grip on the forecast and have more of an idea where the storm will track. As of now, there is no significant threat to the Lowcountry, but certainly something to keep an eye on.”

The system is expected to weaken as it interacts with land and encounters some wind shear. It will also pass through some Saharan dust.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the north coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.