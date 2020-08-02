Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, could impact South Carolina on Monday

See current watches and warnings in the story below.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Isaias remains a tropical storm as it treks up Florida’s east coast on Sunday.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.

The storm is continuing to push towards to South Carolina coast into Monday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and flooding in the Lowcountry. Some areas along the coast could see tropical storm wind gusts depending on the track.

Based on current guidance from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Isaias could make landfall somewhere between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning. This could change as the storm moves closer to the area.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

Storm Surge Warning:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Hurricane Watch:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warning:

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Tropical Storm Watch:

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Watch Hill Rhode Island

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

