Tropical Storm Laura forms near the Northern Leeward Islands, forecast to head into the Gulf

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Laura has formed 230 mi ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, which was originally Tropical Depression 13, is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

TS Laura could bring some storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and early next week.

However, the NHC says the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are “more uncertain than usual” because the system could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend.

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

Meanwhile, another system located in the central Caribbean Sea became better organized and formed into Tropical Depression 14 on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the system was about 160 miles east of Isla Roatan Honduras with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa. The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday. It has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and a 5% chance of development over the next five days.