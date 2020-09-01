Tropical Storm Nana forms, Tropical Depression 15 being monitored off US coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The fourteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season developed on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Nana formed just after noon from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 in the Caribbean. It is the earliest “N” named storm on record, according to Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University.

At 11 a.m., the disturbance was bringing heavy rain to Jamaica had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was about 140 miles south-southwest of Kingston, moving west at 18 miles per hour.

The system is expected to reach the coast of Honduras on Wednesday. It has a 90% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Northern Honduras as well as Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

Tropical Depression 15 formed in the Atlantic Monday evening and has a small chance of becoming a tropical storm Tuesday.

The depression will “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” but is expected to stay away from land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was about 140 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, moving east-northeast at 14 mph. The storm is expected move away from the North Carolina coast on Tuesday.

While it could strengthen to a tropical storm, no significant changes in strength are expected and it could dissipate into a remnant low by Wednesday night.

The NHC says a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the next day or so. The wave has a 40% chance of development over the next five days as it moves westward over the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be Omar.