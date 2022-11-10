CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane – the Lowcountry is due to see impacts of the storm Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said conditions of now Tropical Storm Nicole will move along the east coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina beginning Thursday.

The Lowcountry saw some light showers Thursday morning, and by 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. we will see tropical storm rainbands.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said those rainbands include gusty winds upwards of at least 25 MPH, quick blinding rainfall, and a small threat of isolated tornadoes.

“It’s after dark when our risk of tornadoes really begins to go up here in the Lowcountry,” Marthers said.

Specific impacts to the Lowcountry include significant coastal flooding Thursday morning – with tides likely to reach 8 feet, which is enough to produce 2-3 feet of standing water in flood-prone areas including Downtown Charleston and the barrier islands.

We will also see bands of heavy rain measuring 1-3 inches for most of the Lowcountry.

“This is gonna be a significant inland flooding producer for us in the Lowcountry,” Marthers said. “This will be quick bursts of heavy rain that, over the next 24 hours, will add up to three inches.”

Isolated tornado risks will increase late Thursday through early Friday which may be accompanied by frequent wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

The chances for rain are expected to steadily increase to 100% by Thursday afternoon into the evening.

We will catch a small break around late Thursday evening, but those significant bands of tropical rains will move into the area after midnight through Friday morning.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday morning for some parts of the Lowcountry, along with a storm surge watch.