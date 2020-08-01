Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry ahead of Isaias

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton counties ahead Tropical Storm Isaias. Tropical Storm force winds are possible over the next 48 hours.

The track and intensity of Isaias continues to change as the storm evolves. The 5 PM advisory shows a system weakened back to tropical storm strength with winds at 70 mph.

Isaias is expected to briefly strengthen back to a Category 1 hurricane as it passes along Florida’s east coast, but weaken back to a tropical storm as it reaches the Lowcountry.

Timing of the system continues to change. The current outlook puts the storm passing over the Lowcountry late Monday, early Tuesday morning.

Storm Team 2 will continue to bring you the latest updates as changes come in.

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.