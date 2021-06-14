Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast, no threat to U.S.

UPDATE: Tropical Depression Two has formed off the North Carolina coast. It has the potential to strengthen into a tropical story, which would be named Bill. Storm Team 2 says the track keeps this storm moving away from the Lowcountry and the US coastline.





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to watch two disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

The NHC said a well-defined low pressure system located off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has acquired more tropical characteristics and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours. The depression or storm will likely form Monday afternoon or Monday evening, according to the NHC.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE



Watching two areas of interest. The first off the Carolina coast could become a tropical depression, but is no threat to the US. The second in the Gulf could be a problem for our friends in TX/LA later by the weekend.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/63TLd4TDVT — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) June 14, 2021

The system is expected to move away from the U.S. and over cold waters south of Nova Scotia later this week, ending its development chances.

Another disturbance, a broad area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche is producing showers and thunderstorms, and has become better organized over the past day, the NHC said.

That system has a 20% of development in the next two days. A tropical depression could form late in the week as the system moves toward the central Gulf of Mexico.

The next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bill.