MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days.

Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.

High surf will be a problem along our beaches through Friday evening with 4-6’ breakers and the risk of dangerous rip currents. A high surf advisory is in place from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until 11:00 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said large breaking waves up to five feet are expected in the surf zone. This will impact all of South Carolina’s beaches. Swimming is not recommended. “Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Fiona will continue to make its trek toward Bermuda, but the worst of the storm is forecast to move to the west of the island. While Bermuda won’t take a direct hit, it will feel impacts from the eastern half of the storm. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The storm will then make its way toward the coast of Canada where Fiona could dump 1 to 4 inches of rain on parts of Bermuda, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, western Newfoundland, Eastern Quebec and Eastern New Brunswick.