Will the Lowcountry see any impacts from Tropical Depression Fred?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Depression Fred is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before tracking along the western Florida coast over the weekend.

While impacts to our area remain low based on the storm’s current track, it will bring a lot of tropical moisture to the Lowcountry early next week.

We could see an increase in rain and thunderstorms late Sunday through the early part of the week as Fred moves into Georgia and across the southeast.

Like with all storms, the track and intensity can change over the next few days. Storm Team 2 will keep you updated.

