Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast

From Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler: After a busy afternoon, Wednesday evening and overnight look much quieter, as the storms of earlier have lost their punch.

Thursday will be quite similar with a chance of scattered storms returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Summer begins Friday and it will feel like it! Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s under a mainly sunny sky. Afternoon heat index values will approach 105 briefly, and only isolated storms will provide relief.

Heat and humidity remain elevated this weekend with highs near 95 each day. This could spell trouble as ripples in the atmosphere could produce strong afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

