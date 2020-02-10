Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Judge stalls Uber, Postmates challenge to California job law
Mysterious animal bones found on Folly Beach cause questions
Video
Texas officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting
Electrical issue in attic started house fire that killed 7
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pollen Count for Monday, February 10th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 10, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST
Pollen Count for Monday, February 10th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston bar owner charged in fatal hit-and-run on the James Island Connector
Video
Extras wanted for season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO
Video
Great white sharks appear to be clustering near North Carolina-South Carolina border
Two charged after 27-year-old is shot in North Carolina
Video
Woman arrested for setting fire to home in West Ashley, deputies say
Video
Storm Team 2
2 Your Roots: The Ben Sawyer Bridge
Video
News Across the Lowcountry
Mysterious animal bones found on Folly Beach cause questions
Video
New Forensic Services building to be built behind BCSO
Video
North Charleston High School principal asks for more flexibility when it comes to discipline
Video
2020 Census takers wanted in the Lowcountry
Video
Boil water advisory issued for St. George residents living in Gavin’s Estate
DockDogs: Jumping into SEWE
Video
SEWE How To: Fly fishing with Orvis
Video
Smithey Ironware: Casting memories through iron and steel
Video
Charleston bar owner charged in fatal hit-and-run on the James Island Connector
Video
Bond set for man charged in string of Murrells Inlet restaurant burglaries
Video
Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations
Dominion Energy to continue pruning trees next month; will host informative drop-in workshop on Monday
Video
Crews on scene of single vehicle crash in Awendaw
6th annual Charleston Coffee Fest brings coffee lovers together
Video
Charleston Firefighters respond to structure fire on King Street
Video
West Ashley to hold restaurant festival
Video
CCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop
Video
CCSO: Authorities search for man that strikes deputy’s car twice while fleeing from traffic stop
Video
Update: Victim identified in fatal auto vs. house collision
Authorities search for man that assaulted deputy in Berkeley County
Video
More Local News