Rain, possible thunderstorms, to impact the Lowcountry through early Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A developing storm will bring widespread rain, possible coastal flooding, and isolated thunderstorms to the Lowcountry through early Saturday.

“Rain chances will steadily increase through Friday morning and remain elevated through early Saturday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Most of us will pick up at least 1-2″ of rain before everything wraps up Saturday; some could see 3.”

Tides will remain elevated with minor coastal flooding possible, especially in Downtown Charleston, this morning.

“We are also watching a boundary between cooler inland air, and warmer air from the Gulf and Atlantic, which could allow for a few strong thunderstorms,” added Marthers.

Rain chances will remain elevated through early Saturday morning before we clear through the afternoon hours. A gusty breeze is expected Saturday afternoon.