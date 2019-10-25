Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Texas GOP leaders enter custody battle over child’s gender
Top Stories
Tally of children split at border tops 5,400 in new count
The Latest: Northern California wildfire burns 49 buildings
California governor “owns” blackouts, takes political risk
Porn actress brags about private NYPD tour, raising alarms
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
Event Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 11:00PM
Rob Fowler visits Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary 2nd Grade
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 10:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 10:40 PM EDT
Rob Fowler visits Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary 2nd Grade
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Parents arrested after several children found living in extremely poor conditions
Storm Team 2
High speed train from Charlotte to Atlanta could pass through South Carolina
Former Mt. Pleasant store owner arrested following Count on 2 Investigation
Haunted History: The Magnolia Cemetery
Buried Alive: The haunting story of Julia Legare
News Across the Lowcountry
Georgetown High School student arrested for bringing loaded pistol on campus
Overcapacity, Dorchester Paws temporarily stops owner surrenders
Charleston PD: Downtown roads closed due to gas leak on Legare Street
Former Mt. Pleasant store owner arrested following Count on 2 Investigation
Former Eutawville police chief arrested for misconduct in office, grand larceny
One dead following mobile home fire in Berkeley County
Parents arrested after several children found living in extremely poor conditions
Worship service planned ahead of International African American Museum groundbreaking
Charleston PD responds to bus fight among James Island Charter High School students
Andrews High School’s Z Space lab provides interactive and fun learning experience
Fire, police respond to Mt Pleasant gas station early Thursday morning
Parents say bus stop is requiring children to walk along busy highway; CCSD responds
Neighbors react to 7 children being found locked inside a home in their neighborhood
CPD: Investigating school bus fight in James Island
POTHOLE PROBLEM: Did SCDOT crews pave over a mud flap in Berkeley County?
Deputies: 7 kids found locked inside rooms in Berkeley County home
Two men seriously injured after head-on collision involving log truck
Publix to offer discount to veterans on Veterans Day
2 more reported cases of the mumps at the College of Charleston; 11 reported total
FDA warning: Thermography not a substitute for mamagrophy
More Local News