Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Pelosi’s prescription for high drug prices clears committee
Top Stories
Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged
Raptors’ Ujiri won’t be charged for shoving deputy
Secular groups decry Carson’s church and state comment
Researchers at Hollings Cancer Center need your help testing their ideas
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob Fowler visits Foxbank Elementary School for Weather 101/4th grade
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Oct 22, 2019 / 09:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2019 / 09:12 PM EDT
Rob Fowler visits Foxbank Elementary School for Weather 101/4th grade
TRENDING HEADLINES
Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster
Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged
7th grader arrested after threatening to kill teacher; found with weapon
Clemson coach makes ejected player ride bus back to school instead of team’s plane
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Dorchester County
Abortion ban one step closer to becoming law
Destroying toxic chemicals with pluff mud bacteria- a moment of science
News Across the Lowcountry
Romane Clare to appear in bond court for murder charge
CCSO: One person shot in West Ashley neighborhood
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Dorchester County
Researchers at Hollings Cancer Center need your help testing their ideas
Charleston Riverdogs future potentially at risk after MLB agreement expires after 2020 season
Charleston City Council to discuss possible repairs to Low Batter Seawall
Red Cross and Summerville Fire & Rescue will hold “Smoke Alarm Blitz”
Second suspect charged with murder for fatal shooting of postal worker
Charleston County has a temporary solution for its recycling issue
Report: Woman says she was assaulted in a downtown Charleston parking lot
College of Charleston tells students to “Think First” this Halloween
Crews respond to gas leak on Isle of Palms; Portion of Palm Blvd. closed
Georgetown deputies seeking information on credit card fraud suspect
Fire destroys mobile home in Harleyville over the weekend
Mt. Pleasant Waterworks to host ‘Waterwise Workshop’ for customers
Isle of Palms City Council to discuss smoking ban for all city-owned properties
National Teen Driver Safety Week: Alive at 25 course now offered at Wando High School
Dorchester County working to strengthen animal cruelty laws
North Charleston Police Department went full pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dorchester County is considering new rules for pets
More Local News