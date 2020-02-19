Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Minority and millennial voters the focus ahead of South Carolina Democratic Primary
Video
Utah lawmakers get tough on porn, ease up on polygamy
US tells remaining cruise passengers: Stay out for 2 weeks
Immigration agency subpoenas Oregon county over 2 inmates
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Southeastern Wildlife Expo
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob Fowler visits the 2nd graders at Belle Hall Elementary School
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 18, 2020 / 08:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2020 / 08:31 PM EST
Rob Fowler visits the 2nd graders at Belle Hall Elementary School
TRENDING HEADLINES
Coroner: Faye Swetlik died of asphyxiation shortly after her abduction
Video
Remarkable Women: Nanci Steadman Shipman
Video
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre sold to Baltimore-based company
Deputies searching for man who snatched diamond bracelets from Kay Jewelers in Orangeburg
Emergency railroad crossing closure will impact traffic in Berkeley County
CPD investigating shooting on Rutledge Ave
News
News Across the Lowcountry
Colleton County School Board names new Interim Superintendent
Minority and millennial voters the focus ahead of South Carolina Democratic Primary
Video
CPD investigating shooting on Rutledge Ave
Charleston PD, Rotary Club, create leadership program after racial bias audit
Video
S.C. lawsuit to ban offshore drilling moves forward, despite federal opposition
Remarkable Women: Nanci Steadman Shipman
Video
PREVIEW: One week until Charleston Democratic Presidential Debate
Video
Despite ordinance, developers push for new hotel in Downtown Charleston
Video
Deputies searching for man who snatched diamond bracelets from Kay Jewelers in Orangeburg
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre sold to Baltimore-based company
North Charleston Government creating ‘Prime’ PSAs
Video
Colleton County Sheriff facing 13 new corruption charges
Video
Pedestrian shot several times with BB gun, police searching for suspect vehicle
Video
Man arrested for leading CCSO deputies in vehicle pursuit from N. Charleston to Mt. Pleasant
Developers fighting to build new hotel in downtown Charleston
Video
The City of North Charleston needs your input to complete their ten-year comprehensive plan
Video
MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 18th, 2020
Video
Community members discuss CCSD legislation for single-member districts
Video
Over 30 firefighters respond to house fire off of Short Cut Road
Emergency railroad crossing closure will impact traffic in Berkeley County
More Local News