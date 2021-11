CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The City of Charleston's Housing and Community Development Department is accepting applications for programs that assist low-income homeowners with major renovations and repairs. The programs are the Roof Replacement Program and the Substantial Rehabilitation Program.

Since 1975, these programs have aided over 6,000 homeowners with roof replacements, interior repairs, and more. Now is the time of year where the city is looking for new projects with recently replenished funds.