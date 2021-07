PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a suspect or vehicle involved in a theft at a Pawleys Island car dealership.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said four Fuel Triton rims and tires were stolen from a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado at Coastal Chevrolet, Cadillac, Nissan in Pawleys Island last month.