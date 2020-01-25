Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams
Top Stories
Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home
New Orleans: Protesters demand action on damaged hotel
AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job
For businesses, China’s virus fans fear and uncertainty
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day for January 24th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jan 24, 2020 / 08:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2020 / 08:59 PM EST
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day for January 24th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Berkeley County deputies make arrest in triple homicide in Pineville, searching for 1 person
Fugitive arrested on several outstanding warrants in North Charleston
Ga. home explodes; SLED says owner is accused of killing SC paramedic
CCSD schools welcome three new principals
VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera in downtown Charleston
GCSO: K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy
School bus driver cut out of vehicle after crash with 18-wheeler in Marlboro County
News Across the Lowcountry
New comprehensive burn center to open at MUSC
VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera in downtown Charleston
Update: Officials investigating suspicious package at Georgetown home
Juror speaks out about watching horrible evidence footage in Jacop Hazlett trial
Berkeley County deputies make arrest in triple homicide in Pineville, searching for 1 person
Overturned truck causing delays on College Park Road
CCSD: No gunshots fired on West Ashley High School campus
Everyday Heroes: K.I.D.S.
University School of the Lowcountry receives Cool School award
Rep. Cunningham to host roundtable discussion on solar energy and its impact in Charleston
SCDOT opening North Charleston office to public this weekend
Crash closes part of Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey delivers “State of the City” address
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 ‘Lalo’ finds missing child
Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals rejects James Island Bus Lot proposal
Counting the homeless population in Berkeley County
BCSO: K-9 helps deputy locate missing 9-year-old in Summerville
Mt. Pleasant PD: Juvenile calls 911 after suspicious interaction with couple
NCPD: Man taken to MUSC after being shot in the face
University School of the Lowcountry students have first hand learning experience with faith groups
More Local News