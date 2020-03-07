Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior
Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir
Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
How to prepare your home and family, if new virus spreads
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DHEC investigating two possible cases of COVID-19 in S.C.
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_3.6.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 08:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 08:33 PM EST
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_3.6.20
TRENDING HEADLINES
DHEC investigating two possible cases of COVID-19 in S.C.; one MUSC staff member
Coronavirus could impact travel to and from Charleston
Video
Man with license plate that expired 20+ years ago tells officers he’s “been busy lately”
How Charleston International Airport is prepping for Coronavirus
Video
Retired officer killed, murder suspect on the loose according to Horry Co. Police
Affidavit: Celia Sweeney was killed in Charleston, transported to Spartanburg County
Video
Man arrested after shooting 16-year-old girl at a home near Summerville
News Across the Lowcountry
Nanci Steadman Shipman: The most Remarkable Woman
Video
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looks to replace Mobile Command Center
Video
Man charged with murder after body found in Romney Street apartment fire
Video
CPD: Man arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in West Ashley
Man arrested after shooting 16-year-old girl at a home near Summerville
9-1-1 Dispatchers advised to ask additional questions regarding Coronavirus
Berkeley County students to have second e-learning day next week
Video
Coroner identifies man killed in bicycle crash on Highway 17
Mt. Pleasant PD seeing increase in crashes this year
Video
How Charleston International Airport is prepping for Coronavirus
Video
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Charleston
PHOTOS: News 2 honors Remarkable Women in the Lowcountry
Video
UPDATE: Man wanted for stolen camper, storage unit break-ins in custody
Video
Teen seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole, tree on Charleston Highway
REWATCH: News 2 Today honors remarkable women of the Lowcountry
Video
Authorities arrest 2 women on unrelated tax violations
Traffic to be diverted on Long Point Road Friday morning for road repair, police say
Human Trafficking Task Force working to stop crime & help victims
Video
Hunley Park Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award
Video
Heavy rain causes significant flooding in Charleston, Lowcountry areas
Video
More Local News