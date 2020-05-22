Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
ONLY ON 2: State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell discusses SC’s reopening and the coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Driver dies one day after collision with Charleston County deputy
Video
Staying safe at the beach this summer
Video
FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation
Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
Video
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_5.22.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 04:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 04:40 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Friday Weather Artist of the Day_5.22.20
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
Driver dies one day after collision with Charleston County deputy
Video
School districts weigh-in on how remote instruction went during the pandemic; last day of e-Learning for some students
Video
Tropical Smoothie Cafe giving away one million free smoothies
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
DHEC: 245 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,638 total
CofC announces phased return to campus