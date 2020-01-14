Rob’s 4pm Monday, January 13th Weather Artist of the Day

Last week I went over the gases that make up the air we breathe. Here’s a quick recap: 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, and the final nearly 1% is made of up trace gases.

Even though it takes up the overwhelming majority of air, nitrogen sits on the bench as the star while oxygen goes to work maintaining life as we know it on Earth. Nitrogen is crucial to life as well, but not in its gas form which just passes in and out of our body without any positive or negative effects… on the surface. If you take a trip underwater, through SCUBA diving, you better consider nitrogen for your own safety.