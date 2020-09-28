Rob’s 4pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_9.28.20

The Asian Longhorned Beetle. So named for its nearly 4 inch long antennae, is one of the most destructive invasive species to certain trees, maples, willows, elms, and birch. It arrived in the US nearly 20 years ago via wood packaging material from China. Since then, the beetle has killed thousands of trees in several states, including Ohio, Massachusetts, and New York. Researchers recently discovered it for the first time in South Carolina earlier this year.

David Coyle, state extension specialist for South Carolina in the areas of forest health and invasive species, explains.