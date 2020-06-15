Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Rob’s 4pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_June 15th

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s 4pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day_June 15th

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES