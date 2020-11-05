Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Man arrested for robbing downtown Publix not far from Charleston PD headquarters
Top Stories
City of Charleston seeking input on plans to update Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions
Video
Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
After printing error, all remaining mail-in votes should be counted in Dorchester County on Thursday
Video
Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
Masters Report
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Thursday (11-5) Weather Artist of the Day
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
Rob’s 4pm Thursday (11-5) Weather Artist of the Day
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
News 2 Election Results
DHEC says data shows South Carolina may be entering a fall COVID-19 surge
News 2 Live Event
Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery
SCHP: 1 dead following ATV crash in Berkeley County
NCPD releases report on Wednesday night homicide on Otranto Road
After printing error, all remaining mail-in votes should be counted in Dorchester County on Thursday
Video