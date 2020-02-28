Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Grandfather, Navy vet among 5 victims of Wisconsin shooting
Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection
Mississippi man gets death sentence for multiple killings
Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Thursday Weather Artist of the Day_2.27.20
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 08:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 08:32 PM EST
Rob’s 4pm Thursday Weather Artist of the Day_2.27.20
TRENDING HEADLINES
Woman wanted for dine-and-dash at a downtown restaurant; left her ID on the table
What you need to know about President Trump’s rally in North Charleston
Video
Coronavirus impact to Charleston ports
Video
Warrant from Myrtle Beach police: Woman charged after she, daughter tested positive for drugs
2 arrested, 1 wanted in North Carolina murder case
Video
Diesel fuel was dispersed from a non-diesel pump in Ladson; issue now resolved
Video
Democratic Primary Candidate Guide
News Across the Lowcountry
Coronavirus impact to Charleston ports
Video
CSU to launch 10 month accelerated MBA program
One-on-One with Senator Bernie Sanders
CPD: Burke High School student charged after biting officer
Ceremony, flyover honors life of General Francis Marion in Berkeley County
Video
1 dead in head-on crash between tractor-trailer and pickup in Williamsburg Co.
NCPD: 13 bullet casings found outside home where juvenile was shot
Warming shelters to open in North Charleston Thursday night
Diesel fuel was dispersed from a non-diesel pump in Ladson; issue now resolved
Video
Lights, Camera, Lowcountry: A look at movies filmed in the Holy City
Video
What you need to know about President Trump’s rally in North Charleston
Video
Charleston PD: Woman, 30, arrested for West Ashley bank robbery
Video
Walterboro PD searching for person who damaged car wash, drove away
DD2 will address plans to curb overcrowding Thursday night
Video
Man stops Goose Creek officer, asks for help tying his tie
Dominion Energy holds drop-in meeting to answer questions about West Ashley tree trimming
Video
MORNING RUSH: Top headlines for February 27th, 2020
Video
Firefighters rescue dog from house fire
DCSO investigating shooting near Cedar Grove
Aftermath of the debate, organizers say evening went off without a hitch
Video
More Local News